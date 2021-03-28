Avalanche Price Reaches $28.62 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.66 billion and $211.15 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $28.62 or 0.00050870 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00057779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.98 or 0.00220355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.49 or 0.00880663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00078523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00028275 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Avalanche’s total supply is 382,001,577 coins and its circulating supply is 127,835,542 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

