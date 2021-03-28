Axie Infinity 24-Hour Volume Tops $40.62 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $213.55 million and approximately $40.62 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $4.94 or 0.00008752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,213,284 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

