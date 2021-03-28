Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Axion Power International stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. Axion Power International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.
Axion Power International Company Profile
Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Axion Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axion Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.