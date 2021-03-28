Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Axion Power International stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. Axion Power International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

Axion Power International Company Profile

Axion Power International, Inc focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

