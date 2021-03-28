Bank of America Downgrades Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.54. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 million.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side.

