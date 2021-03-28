Bank of America Upgrades CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $220.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $200.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.35.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $208.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.50. CME Group has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $633,046,000. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $265,346,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of CME Group by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,576 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,987,000 after acquiring an additional 843,717 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.