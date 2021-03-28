Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of Seneca Foods worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Seneca Foods by 294.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Seneca Foods by 27.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Seneca Foods by 231.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seneca Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $62.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.95. The company has a market cap of $456.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $484.39 million for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.19%.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

