Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,689 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $35.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $887.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.13.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55). Sell-side analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR).

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.