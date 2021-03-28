Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Midland States Bancorp worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,224,000 after buying an additional 220,704 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $40,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,423 shares in the company, valued at $333,930.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $45,580.00. Insiders have sold 20,751 shares of company stock worth $569,431 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $27.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $619.05 million, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $67.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

