Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 25,039 Shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter.

Get iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN alerts:

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP).

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.