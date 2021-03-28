Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 60,077 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,077 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.69% of Universal Logistics worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULH. Boston Partners raised its stake in Universal Logistics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 99,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Universal Logistics by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $707.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $385.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.70 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.