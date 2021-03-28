Barclays PLC Acquires 2,086 Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Lannett worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lannett by 52.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Lannett during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lannett during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lannett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.31. Lannett Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $133.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $203,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,513 shares in the company, valued at $313,199.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.