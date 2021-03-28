Barclays PLC Has $348,000 Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 324.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GHL shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

GHL opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company has a market cap of $317.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $140.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, President David Wyles sold 63,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $949,580.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,137 shares in the company, valued at $949,580.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $61,538.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

