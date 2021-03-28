Barclays PLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Barclays PLC cut its position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of MasterCraft Boat worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,284,000 after buying an additional 72,677 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 89,719 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,962,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

