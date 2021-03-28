Barclays PLC Has $402,000 Holdings in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in KVH Industries by 220.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in KVH Industries by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KVH Industries by 23.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in KVH Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

In other KVH Industries news, insider Robert J. Balog sold 20,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $233,811.94. Also, insider Robert J. Balog sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $37,844.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,085 shares of company stock worth $811,466 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.27 million, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on KVHI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on KVH Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI).

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.