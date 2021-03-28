Barclays PLC Sells 387,347 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 387,347 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 23,669 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,660 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 39,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Panmure Gordon started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.78.

NYSE:KOS opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.77.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $366.32 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

