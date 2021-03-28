Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,803 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 148,304 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,266,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after acquiring an additional 26,714 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Eventbrite by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 136,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 98,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EB stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. The business had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

