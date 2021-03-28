Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39,195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 292.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 16,965 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Everi by 4,954.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 307,158 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Everi by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Everi by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 257,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,785,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,834 shares of company stock worth $974,702. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI opened at $14.46 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

