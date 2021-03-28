Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 556 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3,501.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $31.90 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $32.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit