Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 556 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3,501.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $31.90 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $32.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

