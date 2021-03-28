Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires New Stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.26% of CollPlant Biotechnologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 285,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 45,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.11.

CLGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

