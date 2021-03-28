Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,348,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 62,277 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $31.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $33.44.

