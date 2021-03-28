Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 273 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,107 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Solar by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000,000 after purchasing an additional 460,878 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,931,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in First Solar by 65.5% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 352,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in First Solar by 5,327.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,407 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after purchasing an additional 341,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average of $86.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $118,867.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at $634,751. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $806,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,096. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

