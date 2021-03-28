Berenberg Bank Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €58.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EVD. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €45.50 ($53.53).

ETR EVD opened at €49.40 ($58.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,800.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is €55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €49.36. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a 52-week high of €59.20 ($69.65).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

