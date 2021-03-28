Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €62.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €62.25 ($73.24).

Nemetschek stock opened at €55.10 ($64.82) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €59.71. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €39.00 ($45.88) and a 12 month high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 64.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

