Berenberg Bank Reiterates €17.00 Price Target for Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ)

Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DEQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.63 ($20.75).

ETR DEQ opened at €17.99 ($21.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -12.80. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1 year low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 1 year high of €19.50 ($22.94). The business’s 50-day moving average is €17.47 and its 200 day moving average is €15.63.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

