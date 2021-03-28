Berenberg Bank Reiterates €7.00 Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AT1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.82 ($8.02).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €5.95 ($7.00) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12 month high of €6.41 ($7.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.46.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.