Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 68,363 shares.The stock last traded at $38.20 and had previously closed at $36.91.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth $7,982,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 163,641.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 163,641 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the fourth quarter worth $3,415,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 270.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico during the third quarter worth $239,000.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

