B&G Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

B&G Foods has raised its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. B&G Foods has a payout ratio of 84.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.8%.

BGS opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of B&G Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

