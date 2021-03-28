BHPCoin (BHP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.89 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. BHPCoin has a market cap of $12.14 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00057544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.66 or 0.00226482 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $486.54 or 0.00869993 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00050876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00078347 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00028509 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

