BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BCRX has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

