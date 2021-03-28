BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.16, but opened at $59.53. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. BJ’s Restaurants shares last traded at $59.54, with a volume of 596 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.23.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $958,741.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,901.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $9,876,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,544,000 after buying an additional 315,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 218,829 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,212 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 131,752 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

