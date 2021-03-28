Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target Raised to $10.50

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $10.00 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Blackline Safety stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $6.86.
Blackline Safety Company Profile
