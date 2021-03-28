Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Price Target Raised to $10.50

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $10.00 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Blackline Safety stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $6.86.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.