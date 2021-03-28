BlackRock Inc. Acquires 14,001 Shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,062,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of FedNat worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedNat by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedNat by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 1,037.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 41,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 81,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 47,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FedNat alerts:

NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $4.70 on Friday. FedNat Holding has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.90.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. Research analysts forecast that FedNat Holding will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC).

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.