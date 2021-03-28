BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,220,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 682,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,618,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,913,000 after buying an additional 13,572,065 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 191.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 315,902 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2,462.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.22.

CRBP opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $243.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.14. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. On average, analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

