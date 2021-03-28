BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 58,450 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 358,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 128,091 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $64,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $32.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 1.90.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.71%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.37.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

