BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

Shares of TSE:ZPW opened at C$15.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.16. BMO US Put Write ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$13.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.43.

