Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Update

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a drop of 57.4% from the February 28th total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BOIVF stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. Bolloré has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17.

Bolloré Company Profile

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Europe, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

