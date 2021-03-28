BOOM Trading 3.8% Lower This Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $6,991.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00024312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00047928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.86 or 0.00622183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00024307 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,142,756 coins and its circulating supply is 782,112,023 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

