BOScoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $7,356.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. BOScoin has a total market cap of $3.47 million and $7,356.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 85.4% higher against the dollar. One BOScoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000176 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

