Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCOV. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a market cap of $833.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.21, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.83 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightcove news, Director Tsedal Neeley bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 3.7% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at $2,385,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 203,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the third quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

