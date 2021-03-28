Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCOV. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a market cap of $833.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.21, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.83 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightcove news, Director Tsedal Neeley bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 3.7% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at $2,385,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 203,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the third quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit