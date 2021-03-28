Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Brinker International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Brinker International alerts:

NYSE:EAT traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.11. 1,095,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,686. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.02. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463 in the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,618,000 after purchasing an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $849,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,715,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.