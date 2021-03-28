Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein Sells 530 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total transaction of $248,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eddy W. Hartenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total transaction of $238,351.60.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $230,989.90.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $482.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $196.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.68 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $468.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,882 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Standpoint Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

