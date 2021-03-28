Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). Aspen Group reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 14.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on ASPU shares. TheStreet downgraded Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.46.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $161,862.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,458 shares in the company, valued at $359,004.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C James Jensen sold 18,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $176,372.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,051 shares of company stock worth $754,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Group by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Aspen Group by 554.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Aspen Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

ASPU stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.30. 276,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,313. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $157.19 million, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.77. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $13.16.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

