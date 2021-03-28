Brokerages Anticipate Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report $106.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.75 million. Retail Properties of America posted sales of $118.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $441.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $433.31 million to $454.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $457.37 million, with estimates ranging from $446.20 million to $466.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%.

RPAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 516,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 23,058 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 26.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 122.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 43,910 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPAI traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $10.86. 757,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,957. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 83.54 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

