Brokerages Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT at €61.85

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €61.85 ($72.77).

ABI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

