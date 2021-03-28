Brokerages Set Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Target Price at $6.51

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.86.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.26. 5,508,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,835,270. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Embraer has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Embraer by 3,722.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 607,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 591,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.