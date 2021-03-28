Brokerages Set Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Target Price at $111.00

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ERFSF shares. Morgan Stanley cut Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF traded down $4.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.50. 1,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $104.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

