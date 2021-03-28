Brokerages Set Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) PT at $11.20

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point raised their price target on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

In other Realogy news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $278,044.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,254.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLGY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realogy during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,392,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,473 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 509.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 853,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 713,245 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the third quarter worth about $6,671,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter worth about $705,000.

RLGY traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.25. 879,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.78. Realogy has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Realogy will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

