Brokerages Set SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target at $32.60

Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIBN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

In related news, CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $612,055.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,683.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $76,963.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,071,294 shares of company stock valued at $32,690,397 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SI-BONE by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SIBN stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.87. 306,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,128. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 45.03% and a negative net margin of 61.67%. The business had revenue of $22.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.