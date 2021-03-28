Brokerages Set SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) PT at $43.83

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver sold 2,090,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $84,227,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $536,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,263.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,124,792 shares of company stock valued at $85,781,692 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 287.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period.

SMART Global stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.97. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

