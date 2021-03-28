Brokerages Set Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Target Price at $103.29

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of YUM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,343. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $62.16 and a fifty-two week high of $111.68.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

